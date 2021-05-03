João Félix does not finish emerging. The forward still does not start, the championship enters its final stretch and Simeone has barely been able to take some joy with the Portuguese footballer as the protagonist. Injuries have slowed him down and João Félix is ​​not having the leading role in the team that he should have and that everyone thought. Against Elche he entered the second half and made a goal play, although Saúl took the shot away from him when he was ready to culminate that dangerous action. But he had no further participation in the team’s game. Meanwhile, Carrasco and Marcos Llorente have held the offensive of the Madrid team’s game. João Félix has to take a step forward in these four finals that remain for the end of the championship.

At 21 years old and with a contract until June 2026, João Félix started the season at a great level. Atlético made a great first round, it was with a firm step, but later it was deflated. The same thing happened to João Félix, whose last goal was on February 28, that is, more than two months ago. He scored against Villarreal, so much so that he brought controversy over his dedication. Particularly negative was the month of April. Atlético fell on March 17 to Chelsea, with the Portuguese as the best of the team in the second leg of the Champions League in London. He always tried and starred in several dangerous auctions. He had no luck scoring.

But the next match, against Alavés, he could not play it as he was suspended. The break came and João Félix was hurt with Portugal. Since then he has barely raised his head. He did not participate in the defeat against Sevilla and only endured a time against Betis, again with ankle problems. He saw the triumphs against Eibar and Huesca from the stands and came out against Athletic, in a game in which Simeone put the Portuguese, Luis Suárez and Lemar in the final stretch. The changes did not work. Against Elche Simeone used him again to revolutionize the attack, but he passed through the field without pain or glory.

Atlético need to recover the best version of João Félix, the rojiblanco substitute for Griezmann after the signing of the Frenchman by Barcelona. After an acceptable first season, everyone was waiting for João Félix to finish emerging. But it has not turned out that way.

The forward has played 36 official competition matches (27 in LaLiga, eight in the Champions League and one in the Cup). He has scored ten goals (seven in LaLiga and three in the Champions League) and given five assists, all in the championship. They are not disastrous numbers, but João Félix can and must give much more of himself.