Joa Félix can’t take it anymore under the orders of Cholo Simeone. The relationship between the two is broken. The player would have asked to leave the Atletico Madrid in the next winter market if possible. Jorge Mendes is already moving to try to find a new destination for the Portuguese star. He now himself is the team’s fifth striker. This is how the Argentine has made it known. It is unheard of that the biggest bet in the history of the club (they paid 127 million euros for him) is not a starter in a team like this. Here we leave you Simeone’s statements in the face of the situation:
“I am going to be very clear in the same way that I have explained it to Joao. I want to win with Correa, with Joao, with Griezmann, with Cunha, with Morata… The only reality is what it is. In the League year he had an incredible year until he got injured and Correa ended up playing because he had a great finish. In the second season, in the ‘League of 14’ he hadn’t been playing, but he started playing against Osasuna, he did very well, he responded with goals, gave everything for the team, which they have, and played until he injured. In the following season he had a good preseason, beyond his injury, with good games against Juventus and from the good performance he played. And now, when he lowered his performance, other teammates play. Because I think Joao is the same as Correa and the others. ANDAs soon as he’s fit again in training, he works, he recovers the goal, we need him against him, he’s going to play. But as long as I’m here, it’s about performance. That’s why other teammates play. It is clear that every time he was good, he played.”
“It is normal that yesterday he made the gesture of silence and was playing with Carrasco and De Paul to see who scored the goal, but since now he has the focus on him, whatever you who are with the magnifying glass think as a result of what you believe I say everything I have to say to the players in the locker room, not here.”
“The team is very good and the reality is different, the playing field. And in the reality of the playing field is that there is a coach who chooses the best as a result of what he sees. Do you think that I do not put Joao to lose? No coach does.”
#Joao #Felix #leave #Atlético #Madrid #fourth #time
Leave a Reply