What didn’t work for Portuguese at the Metropolitano? Difficult to say, because the factors seem many. From the complicated relationship with Simeone to the one with the public

When Atletico Madrid bought Joao Felix in 2019, the Colchoneros were convinced they really had a bargain. Of course, the Portuguese had cost a lot, 120 million euros to be paid to Benfica, practically all those earned from the sale of Griezmann to Barcelona, ​​but in short, the boy seemed to be worth it all. But not even four years later, history said otherwise. Joao Felix is ​​currently a Chelsea player and he could even become one outright if the Blues decide to buy him out at the end of the season. What went wrong at the Metropolitano? Difficult to say, because the factors seem many. From the complicated relationship with Simeone to the one with the public, as the footballer himself explained to Eleven Sports. See also F1 | Wolff on 2023: "We have to be realistic about the gap from Red Bull"

The relationship with the Metropolitan — “I was at the Metropolitano for three and a half years and they never dedicated a chant to me, here they did it in the first game,” explains Joao Felix, who evidently felt very welcome at Stamford Bridge. Then that match ended with a direct red card and a three-match ban, well, that’s another thing… Another thing that the Lusitanian seems to have appreciated is the change of coach and mentality. Potter’s Chelsea will not be doing very well, but the dictates of the coach foresee less hardships for the players than what happened at Atletico Madrid, where Simeone constantly demanded the maximum from his team both in the offensive phase and, above all, during the defensive one.

More freedom at Chelsea — So, in London Joao Felix feels he can express himself better. “I have a lot more freedom to practice my football and to be at my best possible level and help the team.” And any reference to Cholo doesn’t seem random at all. In a season in which Chelsea are not protagonists in the Premier League and in the domestic cups, in which the Blues have been eliminated immediately both times by Manchester City, only one objective remains: Europe. And although the first leg of the round of 16 saw Potter’s side lose 1-0 in Germany to Borussia Dortmund, the Portuguese is optimistic. “Our goal is 100% to win the Champions League.” And maybe stay in London again next year… See also Rayados vs Cruz Azul: schedule, TV channel in Mexico and the US, online streaming, possible lineups and forecast

