Atlético de Madrid has won its pre-season match against Manchester United 1-0 in a match where great football was not seen. A goal from Joao Félix, who came from the bench, in the 86th minute gave Simeone’s men the narrow victory, who have won both of their games so far.
Atlético de Madrid put pressure on United’s exit, which lost the ball in the middle of the field and led to a run by Álvaro Morata, who opened for Joao Félix on the wing and already there the Portuguese cut inwards and put a ball stuck to the near post, impossible for David De Gea. Simeone also tested the club’s latest signing, Nahuel Molina, from the start. The Argentine played 60 of his first 60 minutes as a roiiblanco player.
Despite the fact that Manchester United created a bit more of a sense of danger during the match, Erik Ten Hag’s team did not enjoy any very clear scoring chances either and never showed the superiority that the statistics indicate. Cristiano Ronaldo, who is getting closer to staying in the English team, did not play and the coach is still unable to test his best offensive weapon in the new scheme.
Apart from Joao Félix’s goal, the highlight of the match came in the first half, when McTominay hit Oblak in a lateral cross and a brawl was formed in which the Scot and Kondogbia had to be separated.
#Joao #Félix #unblocks #slow #game #Atlético #victory #Manchester #United
Leave a Reply