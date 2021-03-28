João Félix has the end of the season ahead of him to be the protagonist again. The Portuguese player It has gone from more to less, from a brilliant start to the course, taking the step forward to be the crack of Atlético, until losing the regularity and the stripes how much it had cost him to achieve. The coronavirus also affected the young 21-year-old player, who wants him to the game against Chelsea and this break is a turning point thinking about the ten remaining days of the League and the Eurocup.

After becoming the indisputable start of the campaign for Simeone and a benchmark from the midfielder at Atlético, He also took the place in the eleven of Portugal, entering the starting team in the four official matches between October and November. But these last few months they have penalized him. In the rojiblanco team he has alternated substitutions and titles and with Portugal He started on the bench against Azerbaijan and Serbia and only had 15 and six minutes respectively. In addition, it has lost 20 million of quotation in Transfermarkt, standing at 80 after hitting 100 in November when he became the most valuable player in LaLiga (now it’s Oblak at 90).

But João Félix is ​​in time to reverse the situation. In the final sprint of the season there is a lot at stake and the Portuguese is, together with Marcos Llorente, Atlético’s second top scorer with ten goals (only surpassed by Suárez’s 19). When the rojiblanco team was able to find its young star, the best results and game it achieved and now it must take a step forward to try to win the league title. In his first 14 appearances of the season, João Félix started eleven and scored eight goals. However, in 2021 he has participated in another 14 meetings, starting in eleven in seven of them and scoring two goals. And the team has suffered.

After the constant returns to will and talent, João Félix put all his effort in the game against Chelsea, where despite the fact that things did not work out and Atlético was eliminated from the Champions League, he was the player who tried the most and the only one who generated danger against Mendy without freeing himself from his defensive tasks at any time. Simeone backed him up, stating: “It’s João’s best game since he’s been in the team. He is the footballer we want. I’ll take the positive things, for my taste João Félix was very good in all concepts, continuity of the game, responsibility for how to play in the game … “.

And that is the João Félix who has to appear from here to the end of the course. He could not be against Alavés due to a penalty, but He still has Tuesday’s game against Luxembourg ahead of him and once his commitments with the national team are over, he will return to Atlético’s training sessions for the hectic end of the season. João Félix wants to be the protagonist again and for this he will have to demonstrate his potential in this Tourmalet where Atlético plays the title and the Portuguese recover his brilliance that would also support him in the face of the European Championship.