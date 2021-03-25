The Athletic face 10 finals with the sole objective of lift LaLiga. One of the players who has to taking a step forward is João. It is no secret that João Félix must be rediscovered with its initial version of this season: in its first 14 appearances of the season he started in eleven and scored eight goals. But 2021 was complex: the Portuguese has participated in another 14 games being only a starter in seven of them and scoring two goals.

The locker room knows about this … starting with Simeone and following the heavyweights of the team. “Is he João’s best match since he’s on the team. He is the footballer we want. I keep the positive things, for my taste João Félix it was very good in all respects, continuity of play, responsibility for how to play in the match … “, said the Argentine coach after the duel against him. Chelsea.



“If you compete and feel like keep growing will do it. He is already one of the best and if he is focused … He started well, then he caught the covid and it cost him a bit again. Against him Chelsea was very good and for us it’s like a signing in this final third of the season “, revealed Koke. A few words that ratify the role you must adopt in the mattress box.

João himself has recognized in World Soccer who has had pressure with the 127 million it cost Atleti: “When there is so much money involved, there is always a lot of talk in the press and with that too pressure comes. I know there is a lot of responsibility when playing for a club like Atlético de Madrid, so I put that responsibility on myself, to do my best. “

Remove a ‘thorn’

The Portuguese seeks to leave his Chelsea match behind with better performances. It should be noted that Chelsea’s defense was a wall since Atlético did not find any way to score a goal. Now, João has to be a key piece for Simeone where the team needs him more than ever.