TO João Félix, Like many of his teammates at Atlético, these days he has a change of scenery. The 7 will pass these days concentrated with Portugal and in an interview in World Soccer He has spoken of his personal situation, of the pressure of what the Madrid club paid for him and from various stars of his country, such as Christian (“always ready to give advice”) or Rui Costa.

Also remember some of the key moments in his still short, but ascending professional career. For example, with Benfica. “We play against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League and I dialed a hat-trick. The third goal was very special for me because two days before I heard comments in the dressing room that I did not like. It bothered me a lot, so that hat-trick it was as if a great weight was lifted from me. I will remember that goal forever and what it meant to me at that time, “he says.

The responsibility of playing for Atlético

On the 127 million that Atlético had to pay for his signing, João Félix acknowledges that there is a responsibility: “When there is so much money involved, there is always a lot of talk in the press and with that too pressure comes. I know there is a lot of responsibility when playing for a club like Atlético de Madrid, so I put that responsibility on myself, to do my best. “

“In football nothing is given away, you have to work hard to be rewarded. The first season was new for me, in a new championship, but I knew that I had to work to receive that reward and show what I am capable of. The coach and all my teammates helped me a lot “He adds about his adaptation to the rojiblanco club, Madrid and the League.

João’s idols: Cristiano, Rui Costa …

João Félix also remembers to refer to his idols, to the players he has been paying attention to: “It is wonderful to play with Cristianor. Portugal had a lot of world-class players that I enjoyed watching when I grew up. If I had to choose one, I think it would be Rui Costa. It would have been incredible to play alongside him, he had a special talent “.

For Christian, current teammate with the national team, has good words: “He is an example for everyone in the team, not only for everything he has achieved, but also for everything you still want to win. He is a childhood idol for me and other colleagues. He does not demand more of others than he demands of himself. He won it all, but is still demanding. He’s a great captain and he is always ready to give advice. He told me before a Nations League game: ‘keep calm and enjoy the game.’