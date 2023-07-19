🚨 EXCLUSIVE — João Félix statement on his future: “I’d love to play for Barça”.

◉ “Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barça”.

◉ “It was always my dream since I was a kid”.

◉ “If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me”. pic.twitter.com/3zg9BiCDgO

