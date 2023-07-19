The future of João Félix is something that is cloudy, the Portuguese attacker does not want to continue at Atlético de Madrid and, for his part, the mattress team does not have who has been the most expensive signing in its history. Now, Joao Félix has given an interview to Fabrizio Romano in which he has left some surprising exclusives, assuring that he would love to play for FC Barcelona, something that is surprising since it is a declaration of intent, offering himself to the Blaugrana club.
What were João Félix’s statements?
These declarations of love for the team coached by Xavi Hernández do not stop there: “Barcelona has always been my first choice and I would love to join Barça. It was always my dream since I was a child”, even considering the possibility of ending up wearing the Barcelona colours: “If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me”, he declared
Can FC Barcelona sign João Félix?
João Félix is a player that FC Barcelona likes but they are currently not in a position to be able to incorporate the Portuguese into the squad due to the financial situation, they could not assume the financial fair play of their file even if it was on loan. Only in the event of a large sale being made could they consider signing the Atlético de Madrid player.
The player’s agent is Jorge Mendes, who has a great relationship with Joan Laporta, president of the Barça club. The top leader of FC Barcelona already assured that they currently need to reinforce the squad with a right-back and two midfielders, at no time did he say anything about the signing of a man for attacking positions.
Joao Félix has been, and is, the most expensive signing in the history of Atlético de Madrid, after they paid Benfica 120 million euros. The player has never settled in the Cholo Simeone squad, where he has been an intermittent player. He played last season on loan for six months at Chelsea and is now being offered to FC Barcelona.
