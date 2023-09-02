What was an open secret has ended up becoming a reality. João Felix arrives in Barcelona to complete a magical team, together with players of the stature of Gundogan, Lewandowski or De Jong. Many things can be blamed on the Barcelona club, from levers and endorsements, to arbitration scandals, but the reality at the end of the road is that they have strengthened themselves in this summer market in the best possible way, and not only that, but also They have managed to get players like Ansu Fati to leave the club, leaving the doors of the salary limit open (remember that this season he was going to earn 8 million euros).
João Felix already made it clear at the beginning of this market that his dream was to play in Barcelona, as he confessed to Fabrizio Romano in an interview that went around the world and, despite the fact that it was an option that did not quite convince Xavi, The Portuguese arrives at this new stage of his career wanting to gain a place at the forefront of the culé team, along with Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, the latest pearl of La Masía. Enrique Cerezo confirmed that the footballer did not want to continue at Atlético de Madrid, and despite the fact that the decision was not clear yesterday afternoon, everything could have reached a satisfactory point for both parties.
The story between Joao Felix and Atlético de Madrid seems to have no solution. His relationship with Simeone is totally broken and the rojiblanco club has done better when the Portuguese has not been in their ranks. Luckily for Joao, Barcelona has appeared at the last minute to save him, if not, his destiny was far from Europe. His last option was to play a year on loan in Saudi Arabia to find his best level again.
What were João Félix’s first words as a FC Barcelona player?
“I have fulfilled one of my goals as a child. I am very happy to be here and now I have to take advantage of the moment and give it my all. I hope it will be the best year of my life, with many victories, titles and achievements,” said the player in the official media of the club.
“I haven’t trained yet, but I’ve already seen them training and you can see the dimension of the team, of the teammates,” added the Portuguese.
