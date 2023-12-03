The Lluis Companys witnessed a vibrant clash between FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, but the attention focused on Joao Félix, who scored, celebrated and gave Barça the victory in a confrontation full of morbidity. The Portuguese, recently arrived at the culé team after his controversial loan from Atlético de Madrid, faced criticism from his former fans and teammates. The first half was a total domination by Barcelona, with outstanding opportunities, but only Félix managed to beat the rival goalkeeper with a masterful shot.
In the second half, Atlético improved, although a spectacular save by Iñaki Peña after a foul by Memphis frustrated the red and white dream. Barça’s midfield, led by De Jong, Pedri and Gündoğan, demonstrated masterful control, frustrating Atlético’s efforts.
The uncertainty about Joao Félix’s celebration was cleared up when, after scoring, he approached the rival stands with a gesture that recalled Messi. His response was more than a celebration, it was a statement. The former colchonero made it clear that everything related to Atlético de Madrid is in the past. He is a culé and wants to win with games like today’s and continue to be so next season.
Joao Félix’s performance not only consolidates his position at Barcelona, but also represents personal revenge. His goal and his victory mark a transcendental chapter in his career, leaving criticism behind and demonstrating that his talent is a valuable asset for the Blaugrana team. The morbidity of the meeting not only remained in the history of the transfer, but also became the rebirth of Joao Félix in his new house.
