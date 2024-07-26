João Félix has returned to Cerro del Espino for the preseason of Atletico Madridthus clearing up one of the biggest unknowns of the summer.
After his post-Eurocup holidays, the Portuguese has met up with coach Diego Simeone and his former teammates. Although the club considers his case to be special, as both the player and the club are looking for a way out, Félix joined Atlético’s training sessions on Friday.
João Félix’s return to Atlético training was not something many expected to see. The club’s intention was for the player to find a new destination during his three-week vacation. However, without a concrete offer, Félix has rejoined the team, although working on the sidelines with a fitness coach due to his lack of rhythm compared to his teammates, who are preparing for a friendly against Numancia.
Atletico Madrid have made it clear that they are seeking a permanent move for Joao Felix, ending loan spells that have taken him to Barcelona and Chelsea in recent seasons. Although the Catalan club have closed their doors to the Portuguese, a new opportunity could arise in the Premier League. The recent sale of Moussa Diaby to Saudi Arabia for €60m has left Aston Villa with money to spend and a need to strengthen their squad.
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been tracking João Félix for years and now, with the club qualifying for the Champions League, he sees an opportunity to sign him. Emery has admired the Portuguese’s talent since his days at Villarreal and considers Félix a difference-maker who can bring a lot to the team. Despite the striker’s falling value, Emery is determined to take advantage of the situation and secure a favourable deal.
Aston Villa sporting director Monchi, along with Felix’s agent Jorge Mendes, are working to find a deal that benefits all parties. Atletico are seeking significant income for their own operations, while Aston Villa are trying to negotiate down the price due to Felix’s declining market value. Emery, convinced of the player’s potential, is willing to take a chance on him and be the manager who brings out all his talent.
Time is running out and both Atlético de Madrid and João Félix want to find a solution as soon as possible. While the Portuguese continues training with the red-and-white team, negotiations with Aston Villa are progressing. All involved hope that an agreement will be reached soon, allowing Félix to find a new start and Atlético to make the necessary moves in their squad.
