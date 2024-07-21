Joao Felix, Atletico Madrid’s talented Portuguese striker, is at a crucial crossroads in his career. According to Diario Sport, Joao has a week to find a new destination before rejoining the team under Diego Simeone, a situation that neither side wants.
Atlético prefer a permanent transfer and Benfica appear to be the most viable option, willing to pay 20 million euros for half of the player’s rights. However, the club values Félix at around 60 million euros, so negotiations are still ongoing to reach a satisfactory agreement for both clubs.
Felix’s agent Jorge Mendes has tried unsuccessfully to find him a place in the Premier League. Manchester City rejected a swap offer for Julian Alvarez, while Aston Villa’s interest has yet to materialise in a concrete offer.
During his loan spell at Barcelona, Joao Felix had some standout moments but also faced criticism for his inconsistency, which further complicates his situation. If a transfer does not materialise, a return to Barca on loan remains a possibility, although it is not Atletico’s preferred option.
With the clock ticking, Joao Felix’s situation remains uncertain and it will be crucial for the striker to define his future in the coming days to avoid an awkward return to Atlético Madrid.
