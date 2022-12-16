Once his participation with the Portugal National Team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup is over, Joao Félix will have to make a decision with his future in the company of his agent, the prestigious Jorge Mendes. The still very young attacker has one thing very clear, his time at Atlético de Madrid must end, his relationship with Simeone is bad and is set to get worse and that is why he wants to leave the capital of Spain at all costs this winter market .
For his good fortune, Joao has a market throughout Europe and there are several teams from the old continent that are in a position to sign the Lusitanian in exchange for the 100 million euros that Altético de Madrid demands for the sale of their soccer player. One of those teams that values this firm is PSG, who is also the option that most attracts the forward as well as his environment.
Sky Sporrs reports that the mattress player has a marked difference in favor of signing for the French capital as a whole. The fact of sharing attack within PSG with Kylian Mbappé, Leo Messi and Neymar Jr. himself, is an opportunity that Joao considers unique, as he knows that he would not only get tired of winning games and participating in goals, whether scored or assisted, but he could also learn from 3 of the best soccer players on the planet, which is why the possibility of landing at the Eiffel Tower seduces him much more than the Premier League teams.
#Joao #Félix #prefers #sign #PSG #Premier
Leave a Reply