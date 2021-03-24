João Félix is ​​not trading higher on the world soccer market. According to the specialized website Transfermarkt, Portuguese is worth today 80 million euros, 20% less than in the last market price revision in January 2021. His maximum is still the 127 million paid by him and that marked his value two seasons ago.

The Portuguese striker does not quite shine with all the expected continuity at Atlético de Madrid. The one from Viseu has talent and is capable of showing it, but he has not quite taken over the position and of showing all the capabilities he was aiming for at Benfica. Yes on time, but not on a regular basis to go from promising youngster to budding star.

At just 21 years old, João has a long way to go. This is how Forlán defended it a few days ago in the Portuguese press. “Obviously everyone expected that João Félix would have responded better last season due to the amount of money they paid for him. But he is a young player and you have to handle him with great care. The truth is that he is still young, but he has great talent and this season has gone well for him. Over time he will adapt to Atlético. He is a player with a great future “, condensing a good part of the majority opinion about João Félix.

João himself directly acknowledged the pressure in recent interviews, but sees how he convinces Simeone of its importance. The Argentine recognized him by giving him the stripes against Chelsea and he responded with a very serious game being one of the few who tested Mendy. In addition, he was spent trying to help the center of the field to get the ball while not losing danger upstairs. “It’s João’s best game since he’s been in the team,” Simeone said. The coach sees how the talent begins to settle and João shows signs of improvement in search of the definitive explosion of his talent at Atlético.

At the moment, his value is plummeting, but both coach and player are working to increase those figures. When the goals (10 in 33 games) and assists (5) do so, the value will skyrocket again. It all depends on your own feet