João Félix had a brilliant irruption in the football planet in the 2018-19 season. His explosion at Benfica placed him at the center of the media scene. The greats of the Old Continent fought over the Menino de Ouro and Atleti was the one that covered the Eagles of such precious metal. 127 million euros and a job, take over from Antoine Griezmann who was heading to Barça. Now, two and a half years later, the little Prince He is his partner and rival for the minutes.

Except for point flashes, João fights a hard battle with the expectation. 22 goals and 12 assists in 97 games. At Benfica he scored 20 and 11 in just 43. However, his talent is indisputable and since The Athletic They wanted to review his career with João himself as narrator. In his series of reports ‘My game in my words (my game with my words)’, Viseu’s opens up and explains past episodes, the current season and future aspirations.

Goals against Madrid in lower categories in 2017 (Benfica won 4-2): “I remember it, it was a great day. In 18 minutes we were already 3-0. I scored two goals and it was an incredible day. The first backheel goal, if VAR had existed, would have been away game…, but it doesn’t matter. It was a good goal”.

Relationship with Cunha: “I love playing with Matheus. He is Brazilian, so he has that different touch on the ball. Our chemistry is very, very good, on and off the pitch. He will be one of the best ‘9’s in the world in the coming years” .

Played against Getafe in his first season with Atleti: “It was the best run of my life. (He catches the ball in his own field) I think about leaving the first defender, then another one comes and then we have to see what happens. I was always looking at the area, looking for a teammate to pass the ball to him (They knock him down and give him a penalty) I think Álvaro (Morata) shoots it and misses it, right? I should have caught the ball and thrown it (smiling). It was a great start to my career at Atleti…”.

Players you admire: “(I liked to see) Kaká, Cristiano and Messi for everything they do. And Neymar too, for the way he plays, the way he dribbles, the way he has fun with the ball… “

Celebration by putting his finger to his mouth (he scored against Villarreal after only one goal in three months): “Yes, I remember. The ball came to me and in two touches… It was something natural, nothing to add. Message for Cholo? No, no, no. It was a moment with Renan (Lodi). He told me that He did not mark anyone and I ‘ordered him to shut up'”.

Last season: “It was a difficult season. At first I was fine, then I got injured and played for six months with a broken foot bone. People didn’t know, they only found out after the surgery (after the European Championship). It was my choice to play like this , trying to help the team. It was complicated, yes, but I felt part of it, part of the team.”

Connection with Suarez: “We have a good connection. He knows how I play and I know how he plays. We know what is best for each other and we try to give each other the best possible options.”

Messi and Suarez: “Yes, he played a similar style to mine for a long time, we are in the same boat.”

improvement in athletics: “Here I have learned some things that are difficult to learn elsewhere. The way we defend. I think I have improved a lot in that. Also when it comes to turning with the ball and going on the run. It is the most important thing” .

difficulties this year: “I don’t know. There are many reasons, I can’t say one. We know what’s going on, but I’d rather not talk about it.”

Play against United: “It’s great to play against friends. I exchanged messages with Bruno when it was the draw (…). Cristiano is an example for all of us in the national team, he doesn’t give much good advice and we like to listen to him.”

future challenges: “Winning the Champions League, winning the World Cup or the European Championship with Portugal and, of course, the Ballon d’Or. To get there I have to improve, work, be intelligent, take care of myself and my body and mind. Be totally focused” .