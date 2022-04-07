At Atlético there are two options when you arrive at the club. Or you adapt and add to your game the essential tactical factors required by Simeonesomething that will probably help you to be a much better footballer in the long run, or you end up going unnoticed by the rojiblanco team.

There are several talented players who, based on also improving their defensive contribution, they became authentic references for Atlético, cases of Arda Turan, Diego Costa, Villa, Griezmann, Correa or more recently Carrasco and Lemar. Quality alone is not valid in Simeone’s team if it is not directly related to collective involvement. And with the mirror of a Griezmann back at the club, João Félix’s explosion is also coinciding with his most committed version.

Of course, the Portuguese and the spectator’s eye prefer games of brilliance and a lot of action with the ball as the one from last weekend against Alavés, being again the reference of the team in attack. But, the attitude shown against City will surely be a reinforcement against his coach and his teammates. João Félix arrived in Manchester after some spectacular recent performances, with seven goals and two assists in the previous eight games. According to Olocip data, he was presented as the fittest player in all of LaLiga.

But, his position as a point reference lasted about 15 minutesUntil Simeone saw how Cancelo’s presence on City’s right side caused cracks in his defensive system. The Argentine coach went to a 5-5 formationa populated line in defense and in the middle with Griezmann as a reinforcement on the right wing and João on the left, covering the band to a Lodi that covered holes inside. And, if in seasons ago the Portuguese had been seen apathetic when his coach ordered him to withdraw, Today he does not save a race and also strives to be an outlet for his teammates.

Go down to receive and turn or provoke the foul to give the team air. In one of them, Atlético requested a yellow card for De Bruyne that would have prevented him from playing in the second leg. It was not João Félix’s most beautiful game and the scenario set by the rojiblancos did not help him. But maybe, yes he was the most cholista of the Portuguese, completely focused on the needs of the team and focused on thinking of the group above their own good. João completed 14 of the 18 passes he attempted, five of them in the opposite half, recovered four balls and caused two fouls. A priori, little baggage. Seen the game, the perfect sign that he is already fully assembled and in tune with what his coach asks of him. João Félix is ​​already a Cholo warrior.