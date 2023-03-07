Joao Felix attended the press conference prior to the match against Borussia Dortmund with Graham Potter and touched on some of the hottest aspects of today, such as Atlético’s departure, its future, qualification for the Champions League and more… Here we leave you the best statements of the Portuguese:
“I think I needed it. When I left Atlético, I thought it was good for me and for them. I think it was the perfect arrangement to try something different. I always tried to do my best and sometimes it didn’t work. So I had to change to see if things were going differently. I think this loan is important for me and I’m very happy to play here.”
“It is a different football, the league is different. The way teams play in LaLiga or in the Premier League is totally different. Chelsea is a team that likes to attack, have the ball, dominate the game. So that’s the game I like to play. I feel very free to play here and how I like it. I love it”.
”If I want to stay or not… The future nobody knows. I’m just concentrating on tomorrow’s game. After that, we don’t know what will happen. I’m here and the club is so big… It’s incredible. Everyone behind the club is very good, so I’m happy to be here.”
”It’s not normal for me to get a red card. It is the second of my career. It was a stupid red card. I was playing well and I loved playing on the team. Unfortunately, the referee showed me the red card, but it’s football, it can happen. The worst thing is that it was on my debut. The team was fine with me, so it was easy to accept. Everyone was with me. I am here to play football and help the club. We will try to win trophies and I will fight for it. I’m on loan, but the time I’m here I want to play, help, score and win. That’s why I’m here”.
”We still have many games left to try to reach the Champions League in the league, this is not over. But playing in the Champions League is an important decision, although nobody knows the future. Players don’t have to take all the blame. The coach does not have to take all the blame. We have to be together and we are. We are with the coach, so perfect. And the situation will change, that’s for sure.”
