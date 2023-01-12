João Félix is finally out of Atlético de Madrid, and although he has gone on loan to Chelsea, everything indicates that the Portuguese will not wear the rojiblanco club’s shirt again. An end to a stormy relationship in which both parties have not complemented each other and have lost out.
The talented Portuguese player dazzled everyone at Benfica and promised to be a player who would mark an era. However, at just 19 years old, João Félix left his home and went to Atlético de Madrid after paying 120 million euros. The player was too young to arrive and be important in a team like the rojiblanco that aspired to win everything, so he was relegated to the background. However, what Joao Félix needed to continue developing was to play, and with Cholo he never managed to settle in the starting eleven.
With the passage of time, the Portuguese was maturing, and seemed to be ready to assume the responsibility of an Atlético de Madrid that had been losing strength over the seasons, but Simeone did not seem to convince him. The fans themselves began to reproach the Argentine for the little participation of the Portuguese, and this began to entrench their relationship.
João Félix began to have some episodes of bad attitude in training sessions and matches, which ended up breaking everything. The truth is that Cholo Simeone’s system did not favor the Portuguese game at all, who needs freedom of movement and control his efforts to shine. João Félix’s entourage should have known which club the young player was going to before signing, as he had many other interesting offers in which the Portuguese could have shown all his talent. This bad decision has cost him several years of his career and could weigh down the rest of it, one more example that an environment that advises the player well is very important.
#João #Félix #succeeded #Atlético #club
Leave a Reply