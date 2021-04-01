Atlético has trained in Majadahonda and Simeone has good news. João Félix did not train with the rest of his teammates, he had an individual session but it seems that he may be in this Sunday’s match against Sevilla (9:00 pm). The Portuguese suffered a strong blow to an ankle with Portugal and the alarm went off in the rojiblanco team, although everything indicates that it was a scare. The Portuguese suffered a strong trauma and in principle could train tomorrow, Friday. Atlético will not be able to count on Carrasco for the league clash and João Félix has options to start.

The rojiblanco coach still could not count on most of the players who have had international matches. Thus, Marcos Llorente and Koke had a day off. Neither Trippier nor Oblak nor Lemar trained, although they finished their matches well and will be able to play against Sevilla.

Yes they came back Herrera, Vrsaljko and Savic, who trained with everyone. Torreira is still in his country and Dembélé did not train either. You have an individualized work plan.