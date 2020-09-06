No information at market Of signings, all of the illusions of Atlético are positioned on the evolution of João Félix. The 20-year-old ahead lived a primary yr of adaptation, the place regardless of the irregularity of its flashes ended up like him second prime scorer of the workforce with 9 objectives. His final sport of final season was a distinction of sensations, the frustration on the elimination within the Champions League in opposition to Leipzig and the affirmation that the Portuguese is able to change any sport.

One thing that has been maintained in the beginning of this new course. João Félix was the starter together with your choice and bought your first objective as an absolute worldwide with a robust shot from outdoors the world earlier than which Livakovic didn’t know easy methods to react, which till then was being the very best of the sport. The Atlético participant had already tried within the first half with a kick that ended up crashing into the submit and one other that cleared the rear after a fantastic drop from Bruno Fernandes.

However past the objective, João Félix left a number of very attention-grabbing particulars. One in every of them in his positioning on the sector. With out Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernando Santos positioned the Atlético participant as a ‘false 9’. The purpose of reference, however falling to obtain with whole freedom and mixing with Bruno, Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota, one other of the nice highlights of the sport and who was from Atlético, though he didn’t make his debut. The ‘7’ mattress was capable of adapt to the place, typically throwing unchecks into house like a battering ram and in others, staying behind to obtain within the space and was on the verge of being left alone on the penalty spot on a number of events.

Defensive deployment

A very full match above, however the place maybe the largest change in his sport got here trying again. One thing {that a} yr in the past was unthinkable, however that he carried out completely internalized in his actions. João Félix thwarted two assaults by Croatia in personal space happening to assist to his teammates in performs the place he caught them misplaced. A providential minimize virtually on the left aspect and a final detour to keep away from a heads up within the entrance of his personal space.

One thing elementary for Simeone and that speaks of a tactical enrichment since his arrival at Atlético. For Cholo it’s important that every one his gamers, no matter their value, collaborate in defensive duties. One thing that made Griezmann a star who by no means took off his overalls and that may open the doorways to extra minutes with the coach. Since his arrival at Atleti, João Felix has performed within the proper band in its beginnings and as second striker sBecause the course progressed, his extra pure submit. Nonetheless, these newest degree appearances got here in opposition to the Leipzig dropped barely to the left wing and in opposition to Croatia as ‘false 9’.

Its qualities permit it occupy the whole assault entrance and stand out when in touch with the ball. He I play between the strains and his tactical positioning was one of many duties the place most Simeone put focus in coaching all through final season. One thing that, if he progresses, will make João Félix a way more decisive participant. He has expertise, persona too, as he confirmed when launching a penalty the place different gamers’ pulse trembled. Now I simply have to take that step ahead, that leap that Kun Agüero skilled in his second season as a mattress in order that he can turn into the new workforce chief, one thing that feeds the desires of all athletic folks.