Barcelona’s current situation is complex, especially in the transfer market. The club has spent weeks focusing on signing Nico Williams, so much so that the board has not made any progress on other possible arrivals, pushing to close the winger’s arrival. The reality is that the move has become complicated along the way, therefore, the sporting area is exploring other options, with Dani Olmo being the most prominent. However, there is one piece still hidden that will only be executed in case of emergency, Joao Felix, who is waiting for the Catalans.
According to the latest information from Sport, the Portuguese striker, who is already working with Atlético de Madrid, is clinging to the hope of returning to the ranks of the Barcelona team this summer. In this case, Joao’s position is to wait for Barcelona as long as necessary, he will not listen to offers from anyone else on the market until the possibility of being part of Hansi Flick’s squad is practically non-existent.
The reality is that Joao is taking a huge risk, because although Barcelona still have him in their portfolio as an option, they condition his arrival on first, not being able to close the arrival of Nico Williams, and even, he is also behind Dani Olmo and second, the only way in which the culé team considers the return of Felix is through a loan, there are no intentions of a total purchase, something that is not liked in Madrid. The Portuguese will have to wait at least a couple more weeks to resolve his future.
#Joao #Felix #clings #hope #returning #Barcelona
