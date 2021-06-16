Guardiola’s Manchester City has once again stayed on the road to reaching its first Champions League, which is why the team that did manage to win the Premier League title will seek to reinforce itself with elite pieces to return even stronger the next season.
The footballer most desired by Pep is Harry Kane, the man who presented the best records in the last Premier both in goals and assists and who is considered by the Catalan coach as the perfect piece to fill the void of Sergio Agüero, although, he is a Really complex signing due to the high figure that Tottenham expect to receive from their goalscorer.
This situation has meant that the City put on the table the name of the Lusitanian of Atlético de Madrid, Joao Félix, this in case of not being able to sign Harry Kane, something that at the moment is complicated, despite being a priority.
Since his time at Benfica, Félix has been one of Pep’s great wishes, since he has everything that his philosophy of play looks for in a forward, a scorer who does not live by being in the area and who participates in the game of constant way. In exchange for Felix, the citizens could offer Bernardo Silva, who likes the mattress club and who is within their market options.
