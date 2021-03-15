João Felix It is not at its best, but many fans trust the great quality that it has. The Portuguese spoke in a live on Instagram when asked about Atlético’s style: “It is a way of life, here it is said that the Athletic it’s not just a soccer team, it’s a way of understanding life “.

Speaking of anecdotes, the attacker surprised by revealing who his idol was: “He was the player I used to watch and the one I liked the most.” He also left a joke about his teammate Carrasco: “Is Carrasco good enough to score a goal like that with the left? Meh, not so good.”

Atleti needs the best version of the former Benfica player. Although the season started very well, it slowed down as the games went by. Now, he has the obligation to be important again in this final stretch.