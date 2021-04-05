The match against Sevilla leaves several negative news for Atlético. First of all, the loss of three important points heading into the final stretch of the season. And also the casualties that Simeone’s team will have for the next match against Betis (Sunday, 9:00 pm). Luis Suárez, Marcos Llorente and Kondogbia will not be able to play for this match, who saw a card in front of the Sevilla team. The first two are significant absences, since they are vital footballers for the Argentine coach.

Thus, Atlético needs to recover players for this match. Carrasco will return for sure, who could not play against Sevilla due to accumulation of cautions. The Belgian has also been a very important player for Cholo throughout the season. And in principle João Félix should also return, who finally was left out in the Pizjuán clash. The Portuguese was injured with Portugal. He suffered an ankle trauma. A major injury was ruled out, although he did not play against Sevilla. In the previous game against Alavés he could not play either as he was suspended.

João Félix could be one of those who plays at the top of the attack, replacing Luis Suárez. Dembélé, in principle the natural substitute for the Uruguayan striker, follows his particular work plan after the blackout he suffered in an Atlético training session. We will have to see what happens in the next training sessions with the French striker.

Simeone also recovers to face Betis against Savic, who at the last minute was low against the Sevilla team. Nor was Torreira, in Uruguay. In principle, the midfielder should also be there for this match. Simeone needs to recover players for a new final. The technician needs them all and that they are very plugged in. For the match against Betis, João Félix and Carrasco come to the rescue.