Barcelona beat Betis 5-0 this Saturday in the fifth league matchday, provisionally placing itself as leader of the championship and putting pressure on Real Madrid, which hosts Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The blaugranas snatched first place from the meringues with goals from

Joao Félix (25), Robert Lewandowski (32), Ferran Torres (62), Raphinha (66) and

Joao Cancelo (81).

Barça took control of the ball from the first minute against Betis, who did not know how to take advantage of their opportunities.

Barça took the lead around the half-hour mark when Joao Felix took advantage of a ball into the area from Oriol Romeu to beat goalkeeper Rui Silva and score from almost no angle (25).

The Portuguese, on loan from Atlético de Madrid, made his debut as a scorer with the Barça shirt in his first game as a starter as his compatriot

Joao Cancelo, who also opened his scoring account (81).

Joao Félix reappeared shortly after to allow a pass from Christensen to pass under his legs for the arrival of Lewandowski who practically made it 2-0 from point-blank range (32).

Betis was able to close the gap with a shot from Willian José’s goal that Marc-André Ter Stegen took (45+1) and in the next play Joao Félix responded with another dangerous shot to which Rui Silva responded well (45+2) .

Betis improved in the second half, they had more of the ball and got closer to the Barça area, but when the visiting team was at their best, Barça put the finishing touch on them.

Ferran Torres beat Francisco Vieites, substitute for the injured Rui Silva (45), with a free kick that went over the barrier on one side (62). Questioned at the end of last season, Ferran Torres has become a mainstay for Barça this season, with three goals in five games. His goal was Barcelona’s first from a free kick since Messi scored his last Barça free kick in May 2021.

Barça expanded their tally just three minutes later, when Raphinha, just entered the field by Joao Felix (63), with a shot from the edge of the area (66).

Betis did not give up, but was unable to overcome the pressure from Barça, which became provisional leader of the championship.

Atlético de Madrid lost undefeated in the season

Before, Atlético de Madrid suffered its first defeat of the season 3-0 in Valencia. A double from Hugo Duro (5, 34) and a goal from Javi Guerra (54) gave Valencia the victory against a ‘colchonero’ team overwhelmed by pressure and the local defense.

“We played the weakest game since I arrived at the club,” Atlético coach Diego Simeone said after the match.

Valencia took the lead early on the scoreboard with a shot from almost no angle by Hugo Duro (5), taking control of the game against an Atlético side that was very imprecise in its actions. The local dominance translated into 2-0 again thanks to Hugo Duro, who took advantage of a ball into the area after an error by Atlético (34).

Valencia, with the lead on the scoreboard, came out more withdrawn in the second half, determined not to let the game slip away. Atlético took advantage of Valencia’s step back to get further into the opponent’s area, but they still couldn’t find themselves and Javi Guerra’s goal (54) was the finishing touch for the red and whites.

In the first match of the day, Ahtletic Bilbao also beat Cádiz 3-0 and Mallorca scored its first victory of the season by winning 1-0 at Celta.

SPORTS

With AFP

More Sports news