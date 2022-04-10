Third way will present a unified candidacy for the Presidency on May 18; ex-governor of SP should run

The former governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) evoked “popular knowledge” in a post on social media this Sunday (10.Apr.2022), during a trip to Rio de Contas, in southwest Bahia. The trip marks the beginning of his pre-election campaign.

In the municipality, he met with the mayor Dr Cristiano Cardoso de Azevedo (PSB). The city is home to his paternal grandfather’s house, built in the 19th century.

In Publication on Twitter, the toucan pre-candidate for the presidency posted a photo next to a sign that read: “Tomorrow depends on today’s actions”.

On Wednesday (6.Apr.2022), União Brasil, MDB, PSDB and Cidadania decided that they will present their unified candidacy for the Presidency on May 18. The group is already looking to define what criteria will be used to choose a consensus name.

POWERDATA

Doria is expected to be a candidate in the presidential elections in October. While Lula leads the poll for the 1st round, the toucan is still trying to take off in the polls. He never scored more than 3%.

The last round of PowerDateresearch division of Power 360, confirmed this trend. If Doria’s candidacy takes off and he goes to the 2nd round, he also has to gain a lot of ground against Lula. This is what the survey carried out by PoderData from March 13 to 15 shows: an advantage of 29 percentage points in favor of the former president.