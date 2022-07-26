The absence of Joao Castillo in “JB en ATV”, a program by Jorge Benavides, has caused several rumors to arise about his definitive departure from the cast. The comic actor has not appeared in the funny space for several weeks, which is why many of his followers assure that he would have been replaced by Enrique Espejo, better known as “Yuca”.

The words of Joao Castillo

In the midst of suspicion, the comedian posted a curious message on Facebook which increased speculation about his possible retirement from Peruvian television.

In the post, the artist reflects on the importance of finding peace within oneself and not seeking further explanations for an event that could affect our lives.

“ Your peace is more important than driving yourself crazy trying to understand why something happened the way it did. Drop that and rest ”, reads Joao Castillo’s message.

Apparently, the humorist would be trying to turn the page to continue with his other projects, such as his entrepreneurship through social networks.

Joao Castillo launches a message after no longer appearing on “JB en ATV”. Photo: capture Facebook / Joao Castillo

Joao Castillo fans ask for his return to “JB en ATV”

On his Facebook account, Joao Castillo has received several comments from his fans, who ask him to appear again in “JB en ATV”.

“Joao, are you still working at JB?”; “Come back, Joao. Your laugh made me laugh”; “Why aren’t you in JB anymore. You are greatly missed, especially in the ‘Casting’. Came back”; “Last night I fell asleep watching JB on ATV. Your contagious laugh is needed ”, are some of the requests from netizens.

However, until now, Joao Castillo has not yet confirmed his departure from the cast of “JB en ATV”. He hasn’t either Jorge Benavidezthe creator of the program, nor his companions like the actress Dayanita and the actors Carlos Vílchez or Danny Rosales.

João Castillo. Photo: Facebook / Joao Castillo

Joao Castillo: nationality

Many users on social networks claimed that Joao Castillo was from nationality Venezuelan and accused Jorge Benavides of not having bet on a Peruvian talent.

But the leader of “JB en ATV” decided to deny those rumors and defended the actor by sharing a video in which Joao Castillo confirms that he is Peruvian, born in the district of La Victoria.