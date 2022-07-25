Joao Castillo, cast comedian “JB on ATVs”has been absent in recent weeks from the program directed by Jorge Benavidez. This has generated suspicion among his followers, who wonder what has happened to the comic actor and what happened to his employment situation with said production.

YOU CAN SEE: “JB en ATV” will parody incident in which Jossmery Toledo was taken off a plane in Chiclayo

Another comedic actress who would no longer be part of the cast of said show is Fátima Segovia, and both her and Joao’s absences have motivated many fans of the program to wonder, on various social networks, what has happened to both of them, but with greater emphasis on concern for Castillo.

Joao Castillo considers the JB team as his family. Photo: Composition LR/Joao Castillo/Instagram/Dissemination

YOU CAN SEE: “JB en ATV” will perform a sketch about the media fight between Magaly and Jazmín Pinedo

continue doing business

It is known that Joao has continued with his entrepreneurship outside of his television appearances; however, several of his followers have questioned him about his employment situation at ATV, and have not been able to obtain an answer.

It is known that, among the people who could replace him, is the remembered actor Henry Mirrorbetter known as ‘Yucca’, who has several years of experience in comedy, especially with Benavides, with whom he shared stages in programs such as “JB Noticias”, “El especial del humor” and “El wasap de JB”.

YOU CAN SEE: JB and his wife ‘argue’ during the live show: “I’ll take the circus”

No employment status has been reported

Until now, Neither the channel nor the production of “JB en ATV” has officially reported the departure of Joao Castillo nor his partner Fátima Segovia, but it is known that both would have left the show in the same terms.

And despite the complaints of harassment by Clara Seminaria, ‘Yuca’ is becoming the new star of the program, with new and varied sketches in which he is the undisputed protagonist. In the previous weeks, Espejo had appeared in scenes in which they make fun of the former governor of La Libertad and leader of the Alliance for Progress, César Acuña.

George Benavidez. Photo: Composition LR/Dissemination/Carlos Contreras/La República

JB recreates Jasmine and Magaly’s “fight”

As a result of the comments made by Magaly Medina about Jazmín Pinedo’s interview with soccer player Jefferson Farfán, the program “JB en ATV”, produced and led by Jorge Benavides, has recreated a fictional “fight” between both television figures, as if they were in a boxing ring and disputing the honor with blows.

Jorge Benavides in “JB on ATV”. Photo: Capture ATV

Who is João Castillo?

Joao Castillo is a comic actor who became known thanks to his work in “JB’s WhatsApp”, together with the renowned artist Jorge Benavides. However, before entering the world of television, Paolo Guerrero’s cousin and Sergio Peña’s uncle used to drive a taxi to cover his expenses. Also, he worked as a soccer coach.