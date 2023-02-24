For the first time, the comic actor Joao Castillo spoke about his retirement from the screens and the reasons that encouraged him to say goodbye to his stage as a figure on national TV.

Joao Castillo He had an extensive interview with ‘Cachay’ for his YouTube channel. After several months away from the cameras, the comedian actor spoke exclusively about his unexpected retirement from “JB en ATV”. In the same way, he gave the reasons why he decided to step aside from the Jorge Benavides program and clarified several of the rumors that arose after he was no longer seen on the screens of said television house.

What happened to Joao Castillo?

The well-known comedian was asked about his sudden departure from “JB on ATV” and what motivated him to close the page on the successful comedy show. According to his statements, his employment relationship with them ended in June 2022 and since then he has focused on other projects.

“I am no longer. Since the month of June that I stopped working there, ”she commented. “But why. Or did they not want to give you a raise?” they asked. Given this, she clarified that it was not due to monetary issues and that she left on the best terms. “Everything was personal, the reason was personal. (On the side of the increase) No, on their side, everything is fine. On the increase side it does not go ”he pointed.

What do you currently do?

After his retirement from “JB en ATV”, Joao Castillo He took advantage of the situation and his popularity to promote his new business, away from show business. As he showed on social networks, the comedian has decided to venture into the field of artisanal piscos. “Pisco 27 ​​for everyone. Pisco Quebranta and Pisco Italia of 750 ml each bottle”, he wrote in a publication.

On the other hand, he wowed his followers by showing that he delivers the product personally, so you would have a chance to meet him face to face. Some snapshots were shared on his Instagram feed.

Joao Castillo is focused on promoting his brand Pisco 27. Photo: capture Joao Castillo/Instagram

Who is Joao Castillo?

Joao Castillo He gained prominence on Peruvian television for his participation in various humorous programs by Jorge Benavides, with his beginnings in “El wasap de JB” until the updated “JB en ATV”. When he was still new to the field, he had small appearances in the sketch of Doctor Chicken, however, due to his talent for comedy, he became a recurring character until he became a figure with important roles in front of cameras.

Joao Castillo: What did you do before joining the ‘JB en ATV’ program? Photo: composition LR

What did Joao Castillo study?

In a past interview with “D-Day”, Joao Castillo He said that he studied Business Administration, but not only that, but also worked as a soccer coach before joining “JB en ATV.”

Joao Castillo was born in La Victoria, Lima. Photo: diffusion

Joao Castillo on Instagram

After leaving television, comedian Joao Castillo took advantage of the popularity he gained on the “JB en ATV” program to create his own venture. Likewise, he is well received on social networks such as Instagram where he has more than 50,000 followers.