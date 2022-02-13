João Carlos Di Genio, founder of the Unip/Objetivo group, died this Saturday, 12, from natural causes. He leaves a wife and three children.

Di Genio took 1st place in medicine, in two universities, in 1961. While still a student, he started teaching physics in a preparatory course for the entrance exams in medicine (CESCEM).

In 1965, he and some professors and colleagues from the Faculty of Medicine at USP decided to open their own course and named it Objective. Di Genio trained as a doctor, but chose to remain a professor.

In 1971 he opened the Colégio Objetivo and in the following year the Faculdades Objetivo which became, in 1988, the Universidade Paulista-UNIP.

As he has a high IQ, he has always been concerned with taking care of gifted and/or highly skilled children. He said that intelligence and talents should be treated as the wealth of a country.

Di Genio supported and took care of children with different syndromes, who studied with the other students. He always made sure that the psychological clinics at UNIP offered all the support and care to these very special children.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Di Genio created a Research and Technology Center (CPT) and the Objective Talent Incentive Program (POIT), with courses in robotics, art, creativity, for children. He created the Theater-Laboratory, which brought together stage, technology, art and science.

In the 1980s, it opened schools in the middle of nature, one in Angra dos Reis-RJ (Escola do Mar); another on the banks of the Rio Negro, in Amazonas, (School of Nature); and another in Lake Paranoá, in Brasília-DF. The students spent days in laboratory boats and walking in the middle of nature, to carry out research.

Di Genio, in 1972, created a music festival (FICO), which lasts 50 years and has projected many famous artists today.

In the early 1990s, it offered satellite classes to students from all over Brazil. Classes by telephone, via radio waves and over the internet have been distance learning resources used by Objetivo since the 1980s. In 2009, Colégio Objetivo Integrado was born and, in 2022, Unip opened the Medicine Course.

