Joao Félix celebrating his goal against Porto. Aitor Alcalde – UEFA (UEFA via Getty Images)

João Cancelo and João Félix, two Portuguese linked to Benfica, defeated Porto and freed Barcelona from its condemnation in Europe. The footballers were more important than the game in the return two years later to the round of 16 of the Champions League. The end justified the means and, therefore, the classification allowed us to tiptoe through the team’s performance that was both discontinuous and improved in a very delicate match in Montjuïc. The alternative was win or win and Barça won: 2-1. The result has its merit because the Blaugrana had to overcome a goal from Pepé. The scare paralyzed the team and unleashed João Cancelo on a very feared night in Barcelona.

2 Iñaki Peña, Cancelo (Alex Balde, min. 82), Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Íñigo Martínez, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, Gündogan, Raphinha (Lamine Yamal, min. 89), João Félix (Ferrán Torres, min. 74) and Lewandowski 1 Diogo Costa, Joao Mario (Jorge Sánchez, min. 67), Zaidu Sanusi, Pepe, Fábio Cardoso (Danny Loader, min. 90), Stephen Eustáquio, Wanderson Galeno (Toni Martínez, min. 90), Pepê, Alan Varela, Mehdi Taremi and Evanilson (Francisco Conceição, min. 80) Goals 0-1 min. 29: Pepê. 1-1 min. 31: I cancel. 2-1 min. 57: João Félix. Referee Daniele Orsato Yellow cards Fábio Cardoso (min. 36), Frenkie De Jong (min. 37), Joao Mario (min. 56), João Félix (min. 58) and Pepê (min. 74) See also Longer, paid maternity leave protects mothers' mental health

The Barça trajectory is so dramatic that we end up losing track of the importance of the Champions League qualifying matches. The date with Porto surprisingly turned into a devilish match even after their lucky victory at the Estadio Do Dragão. The Blaugrana had to win again due to their fiasco in Hamburg against Shakhtar. The Ukrainian team, also the winner on the penultimate round against Antwerp (1-0), got into the fight to reach the round of 16 and speculation was raised with a view to an elusive round for Barça in the last two seasons.

The match was filled with extreme tension due to the need for points and the memory of bad play that hit Xavi hard. The formation expressed the seriousness of the moment because Yamal and Balde were not playing. The coach opted for expert and famous footballers, supposedly also the most responsible and best paid, as if the hierarchy mattered more than the specialists, footballers with calluses ahead of those trained at La Masia. A lineup of names led by substitute goalkeeper Peña.

The change forced by Ter Stegen’s injury could force the team to put the rear-view mirror on and increase the fear of losing the ball, the game, health and progress in Europe. Barça started very nervous, better in attack than in defense, too permeable to the transitions of a team as tough and with as much skill as Porto. It was difficult for the Blaugrana to stabilize the game, very attentive to the conduct of De Jong, who still stayed behind to try to get the ball out of the area where he acted as a center half, sometimes alongside the versatile Cancelo, while Araujo, Koundé and Iñigo Martínez closed badly against Peña.

Given the doubts of the goalkeeper and Koundé with the ball, pressure was the best remedy to keep Porto at bay. The Portuguese began to handle themselves better little by little in an increasingly nervous clash without rhythm, with few arrivals, many corner kicks and hardly any shots, except for a shot by Raphinha. The passing line was finer and more precise in Porto. Barça held back, repressed itself, got scared and entrusted itself to Peña. Up to three shots followed one another in the same play before Pepé scored. The goalkeeper won the fourth time, also excellent on a shot by Galen.

Peña’s meritorious interventions followed one another because the Barça area was a mess even after Cancelo tied immediately afterwards. An excellent individual play by the Portuguese on the left wing, excellent in the break and the cross shot, redeemed Barça from its collective dysfunctions at a critical moment, resigned from the match and at the mercy of Porto. There was no sense of team but rather a list of footballers who each tried to justify their poster on their own due to the concern of the Montjuïc fans. The tension was so great that neither Pedri nor Raphinha took advantage of one last gift from Porto.

The break was restorative for Barcelona because João Félix put together two shots in a row – one on the crossbar – after Cancelo continued to go deep down the left side and face Diogo Costa. The Portuguese association went third when João Félix was reunited with the goal 12 games later by crowning a precise assist from Cancelo, definitively becoming the player of the match, a nightmare for Porto. The goal calmed Barça, more concentrated and synchronized, and yet equally clumsy in defense, a circumstance that allowed Porto to redouble its attack with Conceiçao’s change wheel. Barça’s counterattacks, however, were more lucid than Porto’s attacks, surrendered to the solvent Peña. Ferran and Raphinha failed to close the match and allowed the uncertainty to remain until the end, with Cancelo injured, replaced and acclaimed by Montjuïc.

Barcelona fans breathe and gain time to face the visits of Atlético and Girona in the League with greater serenity. In the absence of a team, Xavi is beginning to gain players or at least confirm the quality of footballers like Cancelo. The plays help save games that allow us to insist on a reconstruction that defeat would negate without concessions, especially in Europe.

