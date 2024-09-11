Quaest survey shows that Gilson Machado (PL) and Daniel Coelho (PSD) are tied in 2nd place, with 6%

A survey released by Quaest this Wednesday (11.Sep.2024) shows that, in the dispute for the City Hall of Recife, the current mayor, John Fields (PSB), would win in the 1st round of the elections, with 76% of the votes.

In 2nd place, the former minister is tied Gilson Machado (PL) and the federal deputy Daniel Coelho (PSD), which score 6%.

Here is the 1st stimulated scenario of the 1st round:

John Campos (PSB) – 76%;

Gilson Machado (PL) – 6%;

Daniel Coelho (PSD) – 6%;

Dani Portela (PSOL) – 2%;

2%; Tecio Teles (New) – 1%;

1%; Ludmila Outtes (UP) – 0%;

0%; Simone Fontana (PSTU) – was not cited;

was not cited; Victor Assis (PCO) – was not cited in the research;

was not cited in the research; blank/null votes – 5%; and

they don’t know – 4%.

The survey was conducted by Quaest from September 8 to 10, 2024. 900 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Recife (PE). The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number PE-06977/2024

It cost R$ 91,575.00. The amount was paid by the company S.Paulo Newspaper and by TV Globo.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

THE Poder360 maintains a collection of thousands of surveys using known methodologies and for which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There are studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The data can now also be accessed on Poder Monitor, a unique tool which aims to integrate information from different sources of the Three Powers into a single platform, with the possibility of sophisticated relationships and insights using different contents. The first month of access is free and you can test the tool by clicking here.

Learn how to use the aggregator by watching the video below (1min12s):