Leading polls of voting intentions, the current mayor of Recife made his candidacy official this Sunday (4.Aug)

The campaign of the mayor of Recife, John Fields (PSB), used the brega-funk rhythm in jingle of his reelection bid. The rhythm was born in Pernambuco and is a mix of brega and funk carioca.

The song claims that João Campos is “differentiated” and the “best of Brazil”. Currently, the mayor leads the polls of voting intentions for the administration of the capital of Pernambuco.

Listen to João Campos’ jingle (2min17s):

Read the full jingle lyrics:

“He’s my mayor

“Ha ha!

“He surprised

“Made your history

“It’s our people

“It’s time

“It’s just the beginning of doing it right

“He proved that he is capable

“Are you ready for more?

“He is different (he is!)

“It works (see?)

“It’s approved

“Recife wants more

“The guy who does what no one else has done

“I’m with my mayor

“It’s John again

“The guy who does

“Everyone saw

“John my mayor

“Best of Brazil”.

JOAO CAMPOS

The current mayor of Recife is 30 years old. He was born on November 26, 2023. He is the son of Eduardo Campos (1965-2014), who was governor of Pernambuco, federal deputy and minister of state in the president’s first term Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The politician died in a plane crash off the coast of São Paulo – at the time, he was a presidential candidate.

João is the capital’s mayor with the most followers on social media.