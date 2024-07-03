Mayor of Recife says that the gesture symbolizes the joy provided by the president to the residents of Recife who benefit from the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program

The mayor of Recife, John Fields (PSB), presented the president with a gift Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Tuesday (2.Jul.2024) with a sapling of the tree of happiness. The meeting took place during the delivery of units of Minha Casa, Minha Vida.

According to the mayor, who has Lula’s support in his re-election bid, the souvenir was given on behalf of the 448 families covered by the program.

“They say that no one can buy this tree for themselves, they have to receive it as a gift. So, I will give it to them in the name of the joy, happiness and hope that the president is bringing to Recife.”stated.

The intention is for the seedling to be planted in Brasília.

