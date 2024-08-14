Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2024 – 22:21

The mayor of Recife, João Campos (PSB-PE), paid tribute to his father, the former governor of Pernambuco, Eduardo Campos, who died 10 years ago in a plane crash when he was running for president. “For ten years, I have felt a mixture of longing and the certainty that he is up there, watching over us and cheering for us,” he wrote in a post on social media.

On Monday, the 12th, Campos also spoke at the solemn session of the Legislative Assembly of Pernambuco in honor of his father. The mayor highlighted the presence of friends and supporters and spoke of the proximity of the dates of birth (10/08) and death of Eduardo Campos (13/08).

Earlier, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also paid tribute to Eduardo Campos in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Eduardo practiced politics without hatred. He inherited from his grandfather his taste for negotiation, social sensitivity and ability to unite people. Our partnership during my second term was one of the strongest I have ever had with a governor, and it brought development to Pernambuco. More than a respected leader from Pernambuco and the Northeast, he became a national reference,” he wrote.

The former governor died on August 13, 2014, in a plane crash in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, during his presidential campaign. The plane carrying the politician, who was supposed to be on a campaign trip to Santos, left Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro and was headed to Guarujá. The former governor was 49 years old.