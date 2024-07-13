Rio de Janeiro’s Chief Executive, Eduardo Paes, and São Paulo’s Chief Executive, Ricardo Nunes, are next; BH’s Fuad Noman has the worst performance

John Fields (PSB), from Recife, is the most popular mayor of the capital on social media. The 30-year-old from Pernambuco has accumulated 2.92 million followers. In 2nd place is the carioca Eduardo Paes (PSD), 54 years old, with 1.48 million. Completing the top 3 is the head of the São Paulo Executive, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), 56 years old, with 865,089.

The lifting of the Poder360 analyzed the Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok profiles of the mayors of the 26 Brazilian capitals. The numbers were updated until Thursday (11.Jul.2024).

Called “my mayor” On social media, even among those who don’t vote in Recife, João Campos is followed on Instagram by 2.4 million accounts. On this platform, he also achieves high numbers in some publications. The success is replicated on TikTok: 432.3 thousand profiles follow the mayor. On X, the PSB candidate breaks the rule and delivers a figure similar to that of lesser-known executive chiefs (51,826).

Paes is the most popular in X. The mayor of Rio has 745,895 followers on the microblog, in a communication strategy focused on humorous interactions with users. On the other hand, it has not yet taken off on TikTok: there, there are 83,300 followers.

On Instagram, Nunes surpasses the carioca (842 thousand followers compared to 658 thousand). On X and TikTok, the São Paulo native has smaller numbers, 16,400 and 6,689 followers, respectively.

MAYORS OF SP AND BH ARE DOING BADLY PROPORTIONALLY TO THE POPULATION

When comparing the number of followers with the total size of the city, João Campos remains ahead of mayors of other capitals, with 1.96 followers per inhabitant. With 52,700 followers, the Recife native does not have twice the number of accounts that follow him. The capital of Pernambuco is the 8th largest in Brazil with 1.49 million people.

At the other end, the mayors of Belo Horizonte, Fuad Noman (PSD), 77 years old, and from São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, are doing poorly on social media in proportion to their population size. Both participated in the 2020 elections as vice-mayors and during their terms they assumed the position of chief executive of their respective capitals.

Mayor of the most populous city in Brazil, with 11.4 million inhabitants, Nunes has only 0.07 follower for each person from São Paulo. Fuad has the worst performance both in total followers and when compared to the number of inhabitants of the capital of Minas Gerais. The person from São Paulo has only 24,797 followers, 16,200 on Instagram, 8,527 on X and 70 on TikTok. He has 0.01 follower for each inhabitant in BH.