The current mayor of Recife for the PSB is one of the main names considered to run for governor of Pernambuco in 2026

Candidate for reelection in Recife, the mayor John Fields (PSB) did not respond whether he will serve the 4 years of his term as mayor, if reelected. He stated that he will not discuss future elections, but rather the one he is running for this year.

“I’m not going to talk about the elections of 26, 28, 2030. I’m going to talk about the elections of 24, talking about everything I’ve done and committing to what I’m still going to do.”he said this Tuesday (Aug 27, 2024) in a debate at g1.

According to João Campos, politics is a “very dynamic art”.

“One thing that is true about politics is that it is almost like a very dynamic art. You have very rapid changes of scenery, you are not sure what is going to happen in the future or in this election.”he said.

Son of the former governor of Pernambuco Eduardo Campos (1965-2014), João Campos is one of the main candidates to run for State Government in 2026.

If elected in 2024 and confirmed in the race for 2026, the current candidate for vice-mayor on his ticket, Victor Marques (PC do B), would become the head of the capital’s Executive.

Victor has been João’s right-hand man since the mayor was chief of staff during his father’s government. He then accompanied the mayor during his term in the Chamber of Deputies and, finally, at the Recife City Hall, where he held the position of chief of staff.

JOAO CAMPOS LEADS RESEARCH

A survey released by Datafolha on Thursday (22.Aug) shows that, in the dispute for Mayor of Recife, João Campos (PSB) leads with 76% of voting intentions, that is, he would win the dispute in the 1st round.

The current mayor is supported by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Here is the 1st stimulated scenario of the 1st round:

João Campos (PSB): 76% (it was 75% in the previous survey);

Gilson Machado (PL): 6% (was 6%);

Daniel Coelho (PSD): 5% (was 7%);

Dani Portela (Psol): 4% (was 3%);

Tecio Teles (New): 1% (was 1%);

Ludmila Outtes (UP): 0% (did not appear in previous survey);

Victor Assis (PCO): 0% (did not appear in previous survey);

Simone Fontana (PSTU): 0% (was 1%);

blank/null/none: 5% (was 5%);

don’t know: 2% (it was 2%).

The survey was conducted from August 20 to 21, 2024. A total of 910 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Recife. The confidence interval is 95%. The survey is registered with the TSE under number PE-06023/2024.

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$79,354.02. The amount was paid by Grupo Globo (contractor) and S.Paulo Newspaper.

According to the survey, João Campos’ management is approved by 70% of voters.

