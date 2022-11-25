Businessman said that the current presidency of the party “ignores the evidence and seeks to silence dissenting voices”

One of the founders of the Novo party, businessman João Amoêdo, announced the disaffiliation of the party this Friday (25.Nov.2022). On social networks, he published a text criticizing the current management of the legend, led by Eduardo Ribeiro.

According to Amoêdo, in the last 33 months Novo was disfigured by the current management, which distanced itself from the original conception of the acronym. “The institution’s management prefers to ignore the evidence, seeks to silence the dissenting voices, transfers responsibilities”🇧🇷 he wrote on your Twitter profile.

In the 2nd round of the presidential election, Amoêdo announced that he would vote for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Entreanto, Novo released its affiliates, but took a stand against the PT. The party also called the businessman’s support for the PT incoherent.

“The current NOVO fails to comply with its own statute, equips its Ethics Committee to silence affiliates”🇧🇷 he wrote Amoêdo in reference to the party’s decision, before the 2nd round, to suspend its affiliation. The justification was that the businessman would present “risk of serious damage and difficult repair to the image and reputation” of the caption.

The former presidential candidate also declared that the acronym “makes coalitions only for electoral interests, idolizes representatives, does not recognize errors, attacks the constituted Powers of the Republic and encourages actions against democracy”🇧🇷

Amoêdo also said that the party does not show any signs of resuming the “original way” and highlighted the poor performance in the elections. Only 3 federal deputies from the party were elected in 2022, 5 less than in 2018.

Finally, the businessman said that the departure does not affect his “willingness to help Brazil”🇧🇷

“I hope to take the learnings from this project and, along with those I met and who share the same values”he added.

Here is the full text published by Amoêdo this Friday (25.Nov.2022):