Ememorabilia of Hollywood couple Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman have been auctioned in New York for over 4.3 million dollars (almost four million euros). As the auction house Sotheby’s announced on Tuesday, almost three times the estimated price was achieved. More than 800 bidders in over 30 countries took part in the auction. Among the many mementos were furniture, artwork, jewelry and many other items owned by the actors.

Two luxury watches by Newman, who died in 2008, brought in $1.1 million each. Both were given to him, one after winning a car race, the other by his wife Joanne, the auction house said. Woodward also had a message engraved on it for her husband, who was a passionate race car driver: “Drive very slowly, Joanne”.

Skates from “Limpshot” for $25,000

An antique pool table from her New York apartment went under the hammer for more than $95,000, three times the price previously estimated. A pair of ice skates worn by Newman in the sports comedy Slackshot (1977) fetched more than $25,000. Woodward’s white leather gloves, which she wore to the 1958 Oscars, fetched over $4,000.

Born in 1930, Woodward and Newman, born in 1925 – both Oscar-winning actors – had been married for around half a century until his death in 2008.