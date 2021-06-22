DPA

Joanne Linville, actress known for having appeared in series as popular as Star trek or The unknown dimension, he has passed away at the age of 93. Variety gave the news of his death, which took place on Sunday June 20 in Los Angeles.

“Linville lived a full life. One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of meeting her,” her agent said in a statement.

Born on January 15, 1928 in Bakersfield (California), Linville was the first woman to give life to a Romulan commander in the original series of Star Trek.

She made her acting debut in the film The copper gorge and became a regular face on television, appearing in episodes of fictions such as Alfred Hitchcock presents, LTwilight Zone, The Fugitive, Hawaii 5-0, Colombo, Barnaby Jones, Dynasty or Charlie’s Angels.

On the big screen he had the opportunity to work with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson on A star has been born, tape in which he gave life to Freddie; in addition to sharing plans with Burt Lancaster and Alain Delon in Scorpio.

The goddess, Idols also love or Strange seduction are some of the feature films in which he participated. His last work dates from the year 2016, when he appeared in a chapter of Starship Excelsior.

Linville also devoted himself to teaching and created an acting school together with his teacher, Stella Adler. He also wrote a book titled Seven Steps to an Acting Craft.

