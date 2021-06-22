On the pages of Variety it was confirmed a few hours ago that Joanne Linville, actress particularly known for the role of a Romulan in Star Trek, she died at the age of 93. Although the news surfaced today, the actress actually left us on Sunday June 20, 2021.

Other than your role in Star Trek, Joanne Linville also played several other parts, as from the 50s to the 80s he got to appear in over 100 movies, including several rather important titles such as Barbra Streisand, Kraft Theater, Studio One is Alfred Hitchcock Presents, but of course the long list obviously doesn’t come down to these mentions.