Mexico. – The driver Joanna Vega Biestro Through his social networks he shared the sad news of the death of his mother On November 15, in response to the disconsolate message, the media and colleagues shared comments in support of the television presenter.

With a emotional message of “Fly high pretty mommy, thanks for your life” Along with a photo of her family, Joanna Vega Biestro let her more than 286,000 followers know on Instagram that she was going through a bad time after the death of his mother Luz Maria Biestro de Vega.

Until now, the causes of the death of Luz María, mother of the host of “Sale el sol”, are unknown. Joanna Vega Biestro who has shared moving messages in gratitude to his mother, honoring her memory, courage, love and dreams with tokens of appreciation.

It should be noted that days ago, Joanna Vega Biestro shared a video on social networks reporting her mother’s state of health and made it known right there that she was admitted to the hospital.

Also, in that same video, Joanna Vega Biestro was shown without makeup and completely disheveled, for which she suffered from attacks on her appearance by a user on Twitter in which she caused controversy for criticizing the appearance of a woman. Previously, the driver responded to the attacks and made it known that at that time the least thing she was worried about was being fixed, because her mother Luz María Biestro was in delicate health in the hospital.

Finally, colleagues and colleagues made it known that all the people who were part of Grupo Imagen (current company where he works) sent their most sincere condolences to Joanna Vega Biestro on the death of of his mother Luz María Biestro who was released on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 15 through the social networks of Imagen Televisión.