the brazilian footballer Dani Alves has been in a Barcelona jail for two weeks awaiting his trial. Meanwhile, his wife Joana Sanzleft Spain only hours after meeting him face to face in the prison.

The woman, in a matter of weeks, has had to face the death of her mother and the judicial problem of Alves for having allegedly abused a woman in a discotheque in Barcelona. All this, apparently, led her to seek a break to get away from everything about her.

Despite the rumors of estrangement, and even the news of the supposed divorce, The Spanish model made clear her support for Alves after leaving her visit in jail this Sunday and ensure that he was not going to leave him alone in one of the worst moments of his life.

After that visit, Sanz traveled with a friend to Paris, as he revealed in the stories of his Instagram account. His goal, it seems, would be to get away from the media noise and seek emotional tranquility.

What is the Dani Alves process going on?

The The Prosecutor’s Office has opposed the Barcelona Court provisionally releasing former Barcelona player Dani Alvesconsidering that the risk of escape persists and that the indications that he committed the alleged violation for which he entered prison on January 20 last.

Alves’ defense appealed before the Court of Barcelona the order of the investigating judge to send him to pretrial detention for allegedly raping a young woman at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30, for which the court must decide in the coming days If you release him, once you have the reports from the Prosecutor’s Office and from the private prosecution.

