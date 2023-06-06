Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 5:29 p.m.



| Updated 18:33h.

Joana Sanz has given her first interview since her husband, the footballer Dani Alves, went to prison accused of raping a young woman on December 30 in a Barcelona nightclub. In a conversation with ‘Vanitatis’, the model has assured that she firmly believes in the player’s innocence and “hopes not to be mistaken” for it. In addition, she defends that the versions that the soccer player has been giving in her different statements have been for her, for not “giving her another stick” after the death of her mother.

Regarding her divorce, Joana assures that the procedures have not yet begun and that “at the moment everything is by word of mouth.” But, yes, she assures that “respect and trust” have been broken with infidelity and for her those are “the pillars of marriage.” She has also taken the opportunity to make it clear that her relationship with the footballer was very good just before the events that still keep him in prison happened.

Joana Sanz has also admitted that she has gone to visit him several times in jail and that he calls her from there. But, that the times they have seen each other, she has been from a window because she has not allowed her to have face-to-face and she has jokingly commented that she has not yet been able to “not even insult” him because they have not had privacy enough. “I’m going to see him because he was there whenever I needed him. It is true that, when I needed it the most, he did this to me, but before we have also shared our life, “the model has confessed.

Regarding her state of mind, she has assured that she is “bad, very sad and scared” and that she has frequent visits to the psychologist to help her assimilate and face the whole situation.