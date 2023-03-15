They have been difficult months for the model Joana Sanz (Tenerife, 29 years old), after the death of her mother first and the subsequent arrest and entry into provisional prison of her husband, the footballer Dani Alves, accused of raping a young woman in a nightclub Sutton from Barcelona. Much has been said about the situation in which Sanz found himself and the position that she occupied in defending the Brazilian. Tired of having to go out and deny rumors, now she has stepped forward and it has been her, via Instagram and with a letter written in his handwriting, who has clarified the situation in which he finds himself and has announced the divorce of his partner for the last eight years.

In February, the woman from Tenerife showed her support for the 39-year-old athlete, demanded privacy in the face of her situation and confirmed, both on their social networks as before the cameras, that he was not going to separate from Alves and that he was not going to “abandon” him at “the worst moment” of his life. “I know who my husband is. I know how respectful he is, ”she came to say on a television program. “I have seen many times how women approach the booth, daring, to try something with my husband and in my face. If they do it in my presence, I don’t want to imagine when I’m not there”. Instead, a few weeks later, he has changed his stance. “Since I was little I write my feelings to express myself, I suppose because I am an only child. Whatever it is, it does me good, ”writes Sanz in the first lines of the letter that she has shared on Instagram and that in just two hours she has accumulated almost 20,000 I like.

“They have been horrible months, not the hardest of my life, because I have faced many storms, but very dark and painful ones,” he continues. “I chose as a life partner a person who, in my eyes, was perfect. He was always there when I needed him the most, he always supported me in everything, he always encouraged me to grow, always affectionate, attentive… It’s so hard for me to accept that this person could break me into a thousand pieces, ”explains the model. Her husband was arrested on January 20 when he returned to Spain for the funeral of his mother-in-law. A one way trip but no return. He was immediately brought before the courts and was imprisoned in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona.

Last weekend, Sanz visited Alves in prison after a month and a half without seeing each other. She left the place serious and without wanting to give statements to the press that was waiting for her on her way out of the Catalan prison: “It will take me years of life to get her way of looking at me out of my memory, that way of as if I were the most incredible of the world, and fuck yeah I’m awesome. […] So human that, despite the damage he has caused me, I am still here by his side. I continue and will continue to be, but in a different way”. In this way, the model has confirmed her break with the soccer player and adds: “I love him and I will always love him, whoever says that love is forgotten is deluding himself or did not really love. But I love myself, I respect myself and I value myself a lot.

With this letter, Sanz closes a chapter that, as she herself writes, “began on May 18, 2015.” The couple would secretly marry a year later, in April 2016, in an intimate ceremony that took place in Paris. The silence, which has lasted for months, concludes with a clear message: “Here is a strong woman moving on to the next stage of her life.” The couple have not had children, although Alves has two others, Daniel and Victoria (16 and 15 years old), the result of his first marriage in 2008 with his longtime girlfriend, Dana Dinorah Santana, whom he divorced. in 2011, but with whom he continues to maintain a cordial relationship.

At the moment, Alves remains in pretrial detention awaiting trial. The investigation into the cause is well advanced and all the proceedings have been carried out. The different versions that he has given to the ex-soccer player before the judge and the firm position of the victim, who has not wavered at any time about what happened, do not help his defense. The one who until his arrest was a Pumas de México player (who terminated his contract immediately) began by denying that he knew the 23-year-old girl, and later defended that she gave him consensual fellatio. However, biological evidence, such as the semen found in the woman’s genital area and which corresponds to Alves’ DNA, give the victim’s story even more veracity.