Joana Marcús wrote the bilogy ‘Extraños’, the first part of which, ‘Etéreo’, is now published with Montena, when she was 17 years old. That is their usual procedure, developing their stories on platforms like Wattpad and then publishing them in physical format. The success of this dynamic is reflected in millions of readings and copies sold: «For me, the paper book is the final product. “I think it is a generational issue to think that it will have fewer sales because it was published online before,” he explains to ABC. In his opinion, the physical format provides added value to his community of followers, whom he recognizes as a fundamental part of his creative process. «Interacting with readers on platforms like Wattpad helps me understand how characters and plots are received in real time. That feedback is unique and allows me to adjust details or explore ideas that I may not have considered,” he says. Marcús thinks that this commitment to his stories makes his fan base follow them when he turns to paper. For her, the physical book represents a definitive version of her work: “The physical format is what allows me to polish the story and offer a more complete experience.” Related News ABC CULTURAL standard Yes The best-selling Children’s and Young Adult books this week ABC Cultural Joana Marcús has entered with force, twice, with her ‘Etereo’, and Eloy Moreno continues, also twice, with his exploration of school bullying and the threats that lurk in the networks social. The classic ‘The Little Prince’ returns. ‘Strangers’ is no exception. When he recovered the story years later, he felt the need to delve deeper into the characters and add new plots that enriched the original narrative that, at the time, he did not know how to address. But this new edition not only updates its content, but also represents another step in its creative evolution. “In this version I wanted to include themes and nuances that give it more life and that better reflect who I am now as a writer,” she adds. ‘Etéreo’ Editorial Montena. 526 pagesIn ‘Etéreo’, Caleb and Victoria seem to be polar opposites: he, the typical reserved boy with an imposing physique and full of secrets; She, an extroverted young woman with a precarious job. «Although at first glance they have nothing in common, they are more linked than they think. Their differences challenge them and, at the same time, complement them,” says Marcús. In parallel, he also explores the duality between fragility and strength: «I wanted to show that they are not exclusive. Both characters have moments of vulnerability and others in which they surprise with their resilience. All of this, along with the emotional twists of the plot (she is currently studying Psychology), has captivated her readers, who find in the protagonists a mix of humanity. and depth. And one of the characteristics of Marcús’ novels is their realistic approach to love relationships. In ‘Etéreo’, the author makes it clear that romantic love, although powerful, cannot always overcome all obstacles. «I went to the other extreme of ‘Months by your side’. In this book, readers are aware of the bad decisions a character is making, but they can’t do anything to stop it. They see how that decision in the end blows up in their faces and they learn about it, because I think it is also important to show it,” he asserts. This approach contrasts with the idealized vision that often dominates the romantic genre, especially in youth literature. According to Marcús, exploring the limitations of love not only adds depth to the stories, but also helps young readers understand the complexity of real-life relationships. “Romantic love cannot solve everything and that must also be told,” he added. Explicit scenes Aimed at an audience aged 15 and up, the first page of ‘Etéreo’ appears a ‘trigger warning’ about explicit sex scenes. In reality there is only one and Marcús defends that she includes them in her books when there is a clear narrative purpose. «It’s not about including sex scenes just because. Each scene has a reason and must fit with the story and the development of the characters,” he said. The author also highlights the importance of treating these issues with sensitivity and responsibility, taking into account the age of her readers. « I’m not trying to teach anyone, I’m just telling a story. I think that then it is the responsibility of each person (or the parents if the person is very young) to know what they read or not. But there are topics in which I try to be careful because in the end I am aware that people read me who may be facing them for the first time in their lives. For her, showing aspects of sexuality does not mean abandoning the youthful tone of the novel, but rather enrich it with a realistic vision that connects with the experiences and emotions of its readers. Marcús claims that connection as one of the great values ​​of the romantic genre, especially that aimed at a youth audience, which usually faces prejudice and condescension from certain literary sectors. For Marcús, the key is to challenge these perceptions and continue writing authentic stories, regardless of the labels. Toxic relationshipsAnd with it are authors like Alice Kellen or Elísabet Benavent who are redefining narratives, especially when it comes to questioning toxic relationships. «I think it is the only case in which I do give very extreme examples so that it is understood that this is not what you should accept. Even in the small details that warn: ‘You can now begin to realize that this person is never going to treat you as you deserve.’ “I’m walking on eggshells here because I know what I would have liked to understand when I was your age.” This approach is particularly important in a genre that has been criticized for years for romanticizing problematic behavior. The writer, however, opts for relationships that are complex but healthy and the protagonists face real conflicts, something she shares with her colleagues. “I like to see that this new generation of authors do not treat young people with a paternalistic tone, they simply tell them their experience in the book,” she concludes.

#Joana #Marcús #bestselling #author #Romantic #love #told