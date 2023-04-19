The Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats, spoke today in Alicante about the plot revealed this Tuesday in EL PAÍS, in which Saudi Arabia pays scientists, including more than a dozen Spaniards, to cheat in the ranking of the best universities in the world. Subirats has assured that his ministry is “in contact with the Ministry of Science and Innovation, because it is the responsibility of both ministries, to find out what the dimension of the problem is”.

Asked after a meeting at the University of Alicante, the minister has assured that it is “evident” that there is a misuse “of numerical criteria when assessing the quality of teaching”. And he added: “A person who writes an article every three days is somewhat difficult to understand and, therefore, has had a perverse effect on the use of quantitative indicators when assessing the research quality of universities or of each of the teachers.

Information published by this newspaper has revealed that suspiciously hyperprolific scientists employed in Spain declare that their main place of work is a Saudi university. the chemist Damia Barcelodirector of the Catalan Institute for Water Research and research professor at the CSIC, has come to publish almost a study each three days and is falsely listed as a King Saud University scientist in the first place. The chemist Rafael Luque, who publishes a study every 37 hours, has been de facto expelled from the University of Córdoba, with a penalty of 13 years without employment and salary, for changing his primary affiliation to the Rey Saud University behind the back of his authentic employer.

Subirats considers that this is a debate “that has been going on for some time” and, therefore, his ministry must “look for different criteria so that this can have a dimension that avoids these dysfunctions in the system.”

The EL PAÍS investigation revealed yesterday that a dozen researchers in Spain falsely state that their main work is in Arab institutions to artificially boost them in academic rankings. Reputable researchers from around the world are listed as affiliated with Saudi universities in the first place, albeit false, artificially boosting Arab institutions in international academic rankings. China, with 12 cases, and Spain, with 11, are the countries with the most researchers currently showing a fictitious jump to a Saudi center.

He ranking from Shanghai He is the most powerful in the world. Universities fight every year to climb the ranks, gaining prestige that can translate into political influence or more money for student tuition. Between the decisive factors to move up the rungs include the number of Nobel winners and the number of professors included in the Highly Cited Researchers, a list prepared by the English company Clarivate with the 7,000 scientists from around the world whose studies are most cited by other colleagues. Saudi universities offer these highly cited researchers easy money to change their main place of employment in the database, a trick only caught on the Clarivate website. In the real world, Spanish scientists continue to work in Spain and sign their research with their Spanish institutions.

After the publication in EL PAÍS of this investigation, one of the most cited scientists in the world, the Japanese Ai Koyanagi, has been forced to renounce her controversial contract with a Saudi university. The psychiatrist, employed in Spain at the Sant Joan de Déu Research Institute, declared that her main place of work is the King Abdulaziz University, to boost the Arab institution in these rankings international. The institution that pays his salary, ICREA, has forced Koyanagi to renounce his contract with the Arab university. The researcher signs a study every three days.

