This July 13 marks the eighth anniversary of the death of the singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian and in JuliantlaGuerrero, celebrate mass in honor of his memory in which some relatives were present.

Federico Figueroa, Joan Sebastian’s brother, was present at the mass in honor of the singer-songwriter of songs like ‘Tatuajes’ and ‘Diséñame’, and in an interview with ‘Windowing’, alludes to his unforgettable brother.

“Many nephews have come, remembering him as he has to be every year for the great human being he was. He passed away after being in a constant emergence. When he died, I noticed a calm on his face that had not been seen for a long time “, says Federico.

When the “Ventaneando” reporter questions Federico Figueroa on the issue of his famous brother’s inheritance problems, he answers:

“I am not soaked in it, I was not inheritedeach one is appealing his own…”, and he also says he does not know if it is true or not that in Juliantla they will soon put up a bust in honor of Joan Sebastian.

Joan Sebastianwhose real name was Jose Manuel Figueroa Figueroa, He was also known as ‘El Rey del Jaripeo’ and throughout his musical career he worked as a composer, singer and producer.

An admired and awarded artist

In addition, Joan Sebastian achieved countless recognitions, including five Grammy Awards and seven Latin Grammy Awards, for which he became the Mexican with the most awards of this type until 2015, according to information in his biography.

Joan Sebastian he was 64 years old on the day of his deathwhich was due to primary bone cancer, a disease he had suffered since 1998.

