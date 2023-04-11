Mexico.-Joan Sebastian, who died in July 2015 at the age of 64, is undoubtedly considered one of the most talented Mexican singer-songwriters that have existed in Mexico and with his music he reached the hearts of the people.

Professionally, Joan Sebastian consolidated himself as an artist and with songs like ‘I like you’, ‘Tattoos’, ‘You’ll do better without me’ and ‘The first fool’, among many others, he has left his mark on several generations.

Personally, Joan Sebastian was able to become a family man, see his children grow and enjoy, but unfortunately he also faced in life the pain of having lost two of them: Juan and Trigo.

We recommend you read:

Julián Figueroa, whom Joan Sebastian had with Maribel Guardia, lost his life at the age of 27 last Sunday in CDMX due to a heart attack, as she announced through a press release.

Joan Sebastian and Julian Figueroa. instagram image

Joan Sebastian, whose real name was José Manuel Figueroa Figueroa, originally from Juliantla, Guerrero, Mexico, (April 8, 1951-Juliantla, Guerrero), in total he had eight children and two died tragically and unexpectedly.

According to information in the singer’s biography, his first wife was Teresa González and with her he procreated José Manuel, Juan Sebastián and Trigo Figueroa.

Juan, José Manuel and Trigo Figueroa, sons of Joan Sebastian. Internet photo

José Manuel Figueroa makes a career as a singer; Juan Sebastian Figueroa, his second son, died in 2010 in a nightclub in Cuernavaca, Morelos and Trigo Figueroa also lost his life when I was 27 years old.

Trigo was shot in Texas, USA, during 2006, while he was in a presentation of his father, as he worked with him as a security coordinator when the unfortunate event occurred.

Zarelea Figueroa was the first daughter of Joan Sebastian, as he had it with María del Carmen Ocampo; It is also known that after having a relationship with the singer Alina Espino, Joan Sebastian had Marcelina and Joana.

We recommend you read:

Joan Sebastian, who died on July 13, 2015 from bone cancer, was also romantically related to Erica Alonso, who was his last wife. and with her he procreated Juliana Figueroa.