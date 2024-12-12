In Spain, the Roca brothers They have achieved valuable respect in the world of gastronomy. Through El Celler de Can Roca and other projects such as Esperit Roca (which this year won its first Michelin Star), they have managed to position themselves in the podium of the gods of the culinary sector. If Jordi Roca is the expert in desserts and Josep Roca in the world of wines, Joan Roca is the one who puts art in other preparations.

The oldest of the Roca brothers, like others like Dabiz Muñoz, is considered by many one of the best chefs in the world. Your identity seal is the combination of tradition with modernity. He has contributed a lot to the world of gastronomy. For example, although low temperature cooking technique Created by Georges Pralus in 1995, El Celler de Can Roca was the first restaurant to apply it in its kitchen.

In addition to being a chef, Joan Roca has published and collaborated on several books. One is the so-called The Kitchen of the Sea (2020). In it, he shared a hake recipe in which he uses an infallible trick to make this product more juicy and irresistible to the palate.

Joan Roca’s trick to make a hake juicy

Joan Roca’s recipe consisted of a hake cured and confit with kombu seaweed. One of the steps to follow in the preparation process was cure the product for a minimum of 48 hours.

The Catalan chef Joan Roca, chef at Celler de Can Roca. JORGE PARIS

Healing is a technique that consists of preserve a food (whether fish or meat) with salt, sugar or spices. This trick will also give the product greater flavor and texture.

In the case of Joan Roca, the culinary expert cure hake in a brine. This is a mixture of water and salt. In the book he specifies that, in a bowl of water, Pour enough salt and beat the mixture.. Then, in a bowl, place the piece of hake with the brine and add the kombu seaweed. This food is also used by Dabiz Muñoz to make paellas.





As a final touch and after 48 hours have passed, You can confit the piece of hake. To do this, olive oil is heated to a temperature of 60ºC. When it reaches that temperature, the fish would be introduced and left for 5 minutes.

With Joan Roca’s trick to take advantage of hake, you would have one more option to succeed at Christmas, dates in which this food so valuable in the world of gastronomy takes on more prominence than ever.

Another recipe to succeed at Christmas

If your intention is to serve some fish at the upcoming parties, Martin Berasategui, one of the Spanish chefs with the most Michelin Stars, revealed during his visit in The Anthill A simple recipe that anyone can make. It consists of a turbot with three overturns. We explain the steps to follow here, but The chef pointed out that it is valid to use any fish. Do you dare to replicate this preparation by one of the most respected chefs in Spanish gastronomy?

